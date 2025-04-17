Gov’t vs the whistleblower (civil servant) and the intelligence department

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I would like to talk about the leaked document issue. Anything that you wouldn’t like during your tenure, don’t allow it today. The person who leaked this confidential document should have been smart enough to know that technology is very advanced. And the Gambia has a good intelligence department. Don’t underrate their little efforts and experience.

If you’re working in a department, and you are responsible for sensitive documents or an issue that requires your signature or approval, and deep into your conscience, you know that it’s undone; don’t sign any paper. Called for inquiry and, if need be, let them terminate your employment. Be brave like Ida Njie at the Local Government Commission of Inquiry, who today is very proud of herself? She doesn’t mind the harassment done to her. Instead, she did everything to protect her dignity to the extent of being given indefinite suspension at the BCC. In the end, we can see the energy and the strength that she has during her narration.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Gambians would know that you are a patriotic person and that you have the country at heart. But my only problem with some civil servants is that you’re working in a system that your heart isn’t pleased with. And you continue dining and winning with the system and never want to resign or tell your bosses the truth.

Let’s take an example from Edward Snowden when he realistically understood that where he worked isn’t genuine, his good instinct couldn’t allow him to be there. He downloaded many sensitive documents at the NSA and leaked a few details, then flew out of America and sought asylum in Russia. Today, the majority argued that he betrayed his nation, and others believe that what he did was right because he opened the eyes of some government institutions. A whistleblower should be ready to face the consequences.

I could fully remember an incident that occurred between me and my former boss. There was a sponsorship package, and the board members agreed to it. I stood my ground and defended my points, that it was a waste of the company funds, and I refused to give my commitment. The entire staff went against me, but later, my boss understood that I got valid points and rejected the package outright.

- Advertisement -

Whenever you’re on the virtue of truth, don’t be scared of the public backlash. Do it honourably by speaking the truth or resigning from the system. It’s part of dishonesty; you’re mounting a position and don’t deliver as expected, but resulting being undercover just to destroy the system. Be bold enough to speak up if you see something that calls for concern; it’s necessary. Safeguarding the institution’s ethics must be followed and respected. You need to know that leaking classified documents is a criminal offense based on the laws of that land, and there are penalties involved depending on the nature of the information.

I advice the police to employ more young people with computer science and technology skills. The government should equip the intelligence department and give them the resources needed; build a system for proper data collection and traceability techniques. Confidential documents should be encrypted to the extent that when they get leaked, the individual would be easily traceable. So, I fully support this bill in place at the national assembly.

There is something we call reverse image search engines. There is available software for data security. The experts would understand and can help identify sources where the image might have been first sent, location, and time, providing abound about the leak-originated document. We must be responsible citizens to move this country in the right direction.

In conclusion, if the government knows that the 3.6 million dalasi remaining balance has no justification under the constitution of the Republic of the Gambia, let them honourably return it. If what they explained about the use of money is precisely how it was done, I don’t see any mismanagement of funds in this process. But they must understand that public funds have to be protected at all levels.

And that’s why initially before penning my thoughts about it, I stood my ground that we must see the full entire remaining copy of the leaked document because half-baked information is dangerous. As young people, we must be constructive in our criticism to fair hearing and opinion. Accountability, truth, and justice. No leadership is exceptional on this.

Saffiyah Joof