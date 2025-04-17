Gov’t welcomes conviction of Jungler in US

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow has said the conviction of Michael Sang Correa, a former member of ex-president Jammeh’s death squad, the Junglers, by a US court in Denver, underscores government’s unwavering commitment to address Jammeh era crimes.

Correa’s conviction followed a one week trial under the US Torture Act that prosecutes crimes committed outside the States. He was found guilty of all counts against him including torture of five individuals including those accused of participating in the 2006 failed coup masterminded by former army chief Colonel Ndure Cham, who fled the country but was later captured and killed by the Junglers.

The conviction was greeted with relief by an overwhelming majority of Gambians including victims and human rights activists with renewed calls for the Barrow government to put all other persons recommended for prosecution by the truth commission on trial.

In a statement issued yesterday, Justice Minister Jallow expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the government and Jammeh victims to the US government for its “unwavering commitment to justice.”

He said the conviction will serve as a beacon of hope for victims of the Jammeh regime and their families.

“This conviction sends a clear message; perpetrators of human rights abuses will find no safe haven. The government affirms its unwavering commitment to the preservation of the rule of law and assurance of justice for all victims of former president Jammeh. We are working on establishing the office of the Special Prosecutor to commence trials for crimes investigated by the TRRC,” Minister Jallow assured.

Following the verdict, US State Department officials told members of the press that there is no hiding place in America for human rights abusers who intend to use it as a hide out. “You cannot hide here. We can and will prosecute you if you come to the US after committing atrocities abroad,” Mathew Galeotti, head of Justice Department’s Criminal Division told journalists.

One of Correa’s victims Demba Dem, a former lawmaker, welcomed the verdict as a relief describing it as a victory for all Jammeh victims. “Correa never thought this day would come. As victims we want to thank the US government for setting a good example by reiterating their zero tolerance against human rights violations anywhere in the world,” the former Jarra Central lawmaker said.