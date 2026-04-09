GRA collects D7.7 billion in 3 months

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By Omar Bah

The commissioner general of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the Authority has collected D7.7 billion in revenue over the first three months of the year.

In March alone, the authority recorded a remarkable D3.1 billion, marking the highest monthly collection in the history of the GRA. It surpassed last year’s March collection of D2.6 billion.

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The GRA is tasked to collect over D27 billion by the end of 2026, which averages over D2 billion monthly. This follows a successful collection of over D25 billion in 2025, surpassing its annual revenue target of D23 billion by more than D2 billion.

According to official figures, the authority collected D7, 714,280,444.65 against a target of D7, 466,927,428, a 3% surplus representing a positive variance of D247,353,017.

The collection translates to an average of approximately D2.57 billion per month and marks a 14% increase compared with the same period last year.

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Addressing journalists yesterday in Banjul, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe attributed the achievement to reforms, strengthened compliance mechanisms, enhanced enforcement, and digitalisation of tax administration.

“Our first quarter performance already represents 27% of the annual target of D28.19 billion, putting us firmly on track to meet, and potentially exceed, our goal,” Mr Darboe said.

He noted that the results reflect “the consistency and resilience of our revenue systems and the tireless commitment of our staff.”

He also expressed gratitude to stakeholders, taxpayers, the GRA board, and government authorities, including President Adama Barrow, for creating an environment conducive to investment and economic growth.

“The GRA remains committed to excellence, accountability, and service to the nation,” Mr Darboe added, emphasising that the authority will continue to build on this momentum to benefit all Gambians.

CG Darboe also commended the government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow for creating the enabling environment for the GRA and the business community to operate without fear.