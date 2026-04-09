NUP hits back at Mai Fatty

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Unity Party (NUP) has dismissed NPP alliance coordinator Mai Fatty’s accusation of its leader Lamin J Darbo as “rubbish” coming from a person well known for double speaking.

Fatty had accused the NUP leader, also a prominent lawyer, of hunting for relevance from a court case he won recently.

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But NUP spokesman Saidina Jarju said Mai Fatty’s efforts to divert attention are dismissible.

“But who exactly is Mai Ahmed Fatty? ”, the NUP spokesman asked.

He said Mai Fatty is deemed to be the worst minister ever since independence based on a series of events, including his sinister threat the people of Foni to “obey or be consumed by the law,” which revealed his true character.

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“As a self-proclaimed lawyer, it is uncertain how many cases he has ever won, if any. However, his inability to comprehend that the law protects citizens rather than consumes them disqualifies him from lecturing others on the rule of law”, Jarjou said.

He called on Mr Fatty to first come and clarify his debunked statement that Jammeh withdrew money from the Central Bank among other speculations bordering on his credibility.

“Mai Fatty’s credibility lies in tatters. His allegiance appears to go always to the highest bidder, and he now operates under the patronage of a new benefactor,” Jarjou said.

“We do know Mai is currently jobless and all efforts are being made for him to be recycled back to the system but even the commander in chief doesn’t trust him”, Jarjou alleged.