GRA goes fully digital with signing of ITAS system

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has achieved a historic leap in its operations after going fully digital with the launch of the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS).

The system, funded by the World Bank, was officially signed on Tuesday between the Ministry of Finance, GRA and Arabsoft-TMI Consortium, a Tunisia-based company and implementing partner.

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe declared that the system integrates services across all tax categories — including VAT, income tax, corporate tax, and customs levies — into a single online platform, allowing taxpayers to register, file, pay and track compliance from any location.

He noted that ITAS will drastically reduce physical contact between taxpayers and revenue officers, curbing both administrative bottlenecks and risk of corruption.

With the system, taxpayers can now create online accounts and update business profiles in real time, file returns and make payments via secure electronic channels, access tax clearance certificates and compliance status with one click.

“The days of delays and lost paperwork are gone. Every transaction is logged, traceable, and auditable,” said Darboe, emphasising that the system supports the government’s broader goal of enhancing public confidence in tax administration.

The Minister of Finance Seedy Keita lauded the initiative as a strategic tool for improving fiscal policy.

“With this signing, we lay the groundwork for a unified, digital tax platform that will elevate the Gambia Revenue Authority to international standards. ITAS will revolutionise how taxes are registered, filed, paid, audited, and enforced—streamlining processes, reducing human error, and curbing malpractice,” the minister said.

He said the system will be fully integrated with key national platforms, including the Central Bank, Accountant General’s Department, Companies Registry, National ID System, and Customs ASYCUDA World.

“This inter-connectivity will enable real-time data sharing, enhance compliance, and provide a comprehensive view of taxpayer activity across institutions.”

Taha Triki, a representative from Arabsoft-TMI Consortium said: “Our consortium contributed platforms, methods, and the lived experience of implementing complex revenue systems across challenging environments. Together, we shaped a solution that is ambitious yet realistic, modern yet grounded in your operations.”