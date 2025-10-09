2 alkalolu suspended

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Two alkalolu (village heads) have been suspended in the West Coast Region. They are Jerreh Jatta of Batokunku and Cherno Bojang of Tanji.

According to impeccable sources, their suspension took effect on September 30, pending investigations on allegations concerning state land in their jurisdictions.

“The government is currently pursuing a thorough review to ensure the integrity of the land administration process,” our source said.

It added that government is committed to safeguarding community interests and upholding the rule of law in handling public land assets.