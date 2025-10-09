UDP KINGPIN VOWS TOUGH STANCE AGAINST ‘FOREIGNERS’ IN GAMBIAN ELECTIONS

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The regional chairman for the main opposition United Democratic Party in North Bank, (bordering Senegal) Sainey Sabally, has warned that foreigners who try to meddle in Gambian elections will put themselves in trouble.

Speaking to The Standard on next year’s presidential elections, Sabally said the stakes are too high this time round and any attempt by any foreigner to vote in Gambian elections would be resisted as it is illegal.

Asked why such a warning is necessary, Sabally said the controversial issuing of Gambian ID card abroad is not helping in building confidence in the election process since an ID card can get one a voter’s card.

“But we are waiting for them and we have written letters to most nations around here to ask their citizens to to stay away from Gambian elections. We want to make sure that they would not vote in this country because it is illegal,” Sabally said.

The UDP regional head also advised village heads and district chiefs to ensure that only Gambian citizens are endorsed for attestations to acquire a voters’ card. “We would vigorously monitor every attestation this time round. The bottom line is, no Gambian should allow a foreigner to vote in our elections. That should be the duty of every citizen,” he said.

Sabally urged the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and members of tthe security forces to be neutral and professional in their work.

Resignations from UDP

Asked about Talib Bensouda and his allies who have resigned from the party, Mr Sabally reacted: “I would not waste my time and energy on those people. Their exit did not shake us even an inch. Our main focus now, is to defeat President Barrow in 2026.”