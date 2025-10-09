A crowded political field and the promise of democracy

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s political landscape is once again undergoing transformation. The recent proliferation of political parties and movements — each promising change, justice, or renewal — reflects both the vibrancy and the volatility of our democracy. Barely a decade after the fall of Jammeh’s authoritarian rule, the country has seen a surge in political pluralism unmatched in its history. While this development carries both opportunities and risks, it ultimately signals a maturing democracy — one where political participation is no longer confined to the few.

At the heart of this political awakening is the growing belief among citizens that power can and should change hands through the ballot. The emergence of new parties is evidence that Gambians are not content with traditional political establishments that have failed to deliver on promises of reform and good governance. Young people, in particular, are increasingly rejecting old political narratives and seeking new voices that resonate with their aspirations.

However, the challenge lies in whether these movements can move beyond rhetoric to offer credible policies and unity of purpose. Too many fragmented parties could divide the opposition vote, strengthening incumbency rather than challenging it. The coming 2026 elections will therefore serve as a test — not only of the ruling government’s grip on power, but also of the opposition’s ability to cooperate in the national interest.

Ultimately, democracy thrives not on the number of political parties but on the quality of their ideas, their integrity, and their respect for the rule of law. As Gambians prepare for 2026, they must demand more than slogans. They must seek leaders who offer solutions — not just ambition. If managed well, this political diversity could become the strongest pillar of The Gambia’s democratic future.