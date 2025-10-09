The people’s house must remain open to the people

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The National Assembly of the Gambia is no ordinary building. It is the seat of our sovereignty, the home of the people’s representatives, and the arena where laws that shape our lives and destiny are debated and decided. It is a sacred institution, a symbol of our democratic republic. As citizens, we must approach it with respect and dignity. Yet, respect must never be mistaken for exclusion.

Recently, the Clerk of the National Assembly announced new restrictions: citizens will no longer be allowed to enter with their mobile phones unless for “official work,” and a dress code will be enforced for all visitors. These measures, while perhaps well-intentioned, risk turning the people’s house into an exclusive space that alienates the very citizens it serves.

Phones are not the enemy — misuse is

There is no denying that the Assembly deserves decorum. Inside the chambers, especially during sittings, it is right to insist on silence and to prohibit disruptive phone use. No one should interfere with proceedings. But to outright ban citizens from bringing phones unless they are on “official duty” is excessive.

The National Assembly is not just a working space for lawmakers, it is also a historical and national symbol. Citizens should have the right to document their visit, to take pictures and short videos of the building and its surroundings, and to share their democratic experience with pride. A clear rule against disturbing sessions would suffice; a blanket phone ban undermines transparency and accessibility.

Dignity in dress should not become discrimination

Equally troubling is the imposition of a general dress code for all citizens wishing to enter. Certainly, citizens should make an effort to dress decently when visiting their legislature. It is a place of national importance and deserves respect. But dignity in dress is subjective. One person’s “proper” is another’s “inadequate.” In a country where many live in poverty, the idea that a citizen could be turned away because their best outfit doesn’t meet someone’s undefined standard is unjust and undemocratic.

The Assembly is not a private club. It is funded by the people’s taxes and belongs to all people, including the poor, the marginalised, and those whose best clothing may be worn jeans or a faded traditional kaftan.

If dress standards are to exist, they should apply to those attending in an official or professional capacity: public officials, journalists, witnesses, and invited experts. Ordinary citizens visiting THEIR HOUSE should not be denied access based on subjective judgments about clothing.

Democracy thrives on inclusion, not barriers

Our National Assembly should be a place that welcomes citizens, not one that puts up invisible gates of privilege. The strength of a democracy is measured by how it treats the ordinary person seeking to witness governance in action. The poor farmer, the struggling market woman, the curious student, all should feel free and proud to enter, observe, and learn.

The Clerk’s office should reconsider these measures. Protect the dignity of the Assembly, yes but do so in a way that upholds openness, transparency, and inclusion. Let phones be allowed under clear rules. Let dress codes be limited to professionals on duty, not ordinary citizens. Above all, let us never forget that the National Assembly belongs to the people, and every Gambian, rich or poor, suited or simply dressed has a right to walk through its doors.

A people’s house must feel like the people’s house. Anything less weakens our democracy.

For The Gambia, Our Homeland

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh