Groundnut trade records strong performance as seccos surpass delivery targets

The 2025/2026 groundnut trade season is emerging as one of the most efficient and well-coordinated in recent years, with new figures revealing strong delivery performances across the country and record levels of financial disbursement to farmers and traders.

According to the Secco Disbursement Report, as at 20 January 2026, a total of D1.174 billion has already been spent nationwide on groundnut purchases, reflecting renewed confidence in the trade system and improved operational management.

Of the total amount disbursed, D965.1 million went directly to Community Produce Marketing Societies (CPMS), while D209.6 million was paid to contracted private traders for the purchase of 5,517 metric tonnes of clean, screened farmers’ stock.

Performance figures show that several Seccos not only met but exceeded their delivery targets, with some recording deliveries well above expectations. Chilla Secco topped the performance table with 124 percent, followed by Baja Kunda at 119 percent and Pakala Demba Holley at 116 percent.

Other strong performers, including Sankwia, Dalaba, Touba Angela, and Jarreng Passy, also crossed the 110 percent mark, highlighting strong farmer participation, efficient logistics, and improved cash flow at community level.

Overall, Seccos delivered 24,065 metric tonnes out of an expected 25,399 metric tonnes, representing a 94.63 percent national delivery rate.

Trade analysts say the figures reflect tighter controls, the rollout of digital payment systems, and stronger coordination among stakeholders across the value chain.

The report notes that additional float was withheld from Seccos that had not yet met the minimum 75 percent delivery threshold, a measure introduced to strengthen accountability and safeguard public funds.

The strategy appears to be paying off, as most Seccos are now operating comfortably at or above the benchmark.

Only a small number of Seccos remain below the threshold, with the lowest performers recording delivery rates between 44 and 58 percent, indicating areas where logistical support and operational intervention may be required.

To sustain the momentum, all high-intake NFSPMC depots—including Saaro, Barra, Kerewan, Kaur, and Basse South, are operating 24 hours a day, ensuring continuous intake, reducing congestion at Seccos, and maintaining a steady flow of produce from rural communities to processing centres.

Industry observers say the round-the-clock operations have been crucial in preventing backlogs during peak delivery periods, while also reassuring farmers that their produce will be received and paid for promptly.

Beyond the figures, the data points to a broader shift in the management of the groundnut trade—one increasingly driven by data, discipline, and closer engagement with farmers and Secco leadership.

As the season advances, stakeholders say attention will now focus on supporting underperforming Seccos, sustaining liquidity in the system, and ensuring that the strong performance recorded so far translates into higher farmer incomes and improved long-term food security.

Source: NFSPMC