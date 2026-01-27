spot_img
spot_img
21.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Jah Oil announces availability of cement nationwide

- Advertisement -

Jah Oil Company, a leading supplier of cement in The Gambia has announced the availability of cement in all its shops across the country. The company said its 42.5R Tiger cement is now available at D390 wholesale and D415 retail in all its shops. In a write-up shared on its official Facebook page, the company called on all those who have made orders to rush and collect their cement. The company also assures Gambians of its commitment to continue to ensure adequate availability of cement.

Previous article
RICAR Project, GSCC host three-day private sector engagement forum
Next article
Groundnut trade records strong performance as seccos surpass delivery targets
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions