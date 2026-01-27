Jah Oil announces availability of cement nationwide

- Advertisement -

Jah Oil Company, a leading supplier of cement in The Gambia has announced the availability of cement in all its shops across the country. The company said its 42.5R Tiger cement is now available at D390 wholesale and D415 retail in all its shops. In a write-up shared on its official Facebook page, the company called on all those who have made orders to rush and collect their cement. The company also assures Gambians of its commitment to continue to ensure adequate availability of cement.