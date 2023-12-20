Groundnut trade season

- Advertisement -

The 2023 groundnut season started on the 4 December 2023 and farmers have started transporting their nuts to the various seccos in the country. This is under the Gambia Groundnut Corporation (GGC) which is the institution responsible for the financial aspect of the groundnuts in the country.

It has been reported that there has been a bumper harvest of groundnuts around the country this year. This is good news for both the farmers in the country and the State. Indeed it is good news for the whole country as everyone benefits if there is good harvest.

It is however important for the authorities responsible to make proper arrangements to ensure that when farmers transport their nuts to the selling points prompt action is taken to ensure that they are paid their money. If there is a delay and farmers begin to queue at these points, it can lead to frustration which may cause them to sell elsewhere.

Of course, it is well-known that monetary issues are complex and sensitive, but every effort should be made to make sure that farmers receive their money quickly so that they will be motivated to cultivate more in the future. These farmers toil day and night to make sure that they have a good harvest and receive money this once in the whole year.

It has been reported that due to the high supply of groundnuts to some selling points, authorities there have expressed the need to increase the amount of cash allocated to them and that its coming should be timely. This is fundamental.

Admittedly, the issue of too much cash at different selling points can also create security issues but all that should be put into consideration and make sure that proper security arrangements are made so that it will not delay the payment.

Agriculture is said to be the backbone of the economy of the country and therefore those involved in the sector should be encouraged so that they can continue to provide for the whole nation.