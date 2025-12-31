GRTS honours staff, marks 30 years of service

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As it celebrates 30 years of service, The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) convened a colorful staff appreciation award ceremony at its compound at Television House.

Some 46 deserving staff and former director generals were recognised for their tireless efforts in the development of the national broadcaster. The former directors include Jonathan Williams, Ebrima Sanyang, Tombong Saidy, Bora Mboge, Late Momodou Sanyang, Lamin Manga, Late Kebba Dibba, Momodou Sabally, Late Malick Jones, Ebrima Sillah, Abdou Touray and Late Malick Jeng.

Four retired staff including journalist Kaddijatou Jallow were also recognised and awarded with each receiving D50,000.

The award also recognised the national broadcaster’s partnership with a number of corporate institutions for their valuable support to the broadcaster.

Fourteen other staff were also honored and awarded with journalist Jankey Touray being recognised as the TV reporter and producer of the year while radio presenter and producer of the year award was presented to Sally Jarju.

Meanwhile, the institution also honoured President Barrow with GRTS Peace and Freedom Award 2025.

Dr Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister of Information, said they are celebrating the staff for their commitment and sacrifice to work, staying all night, to make sure that people watch GRTS. “The early mornings that you come to work, missing family time, to serve the nation is what we are thanking you for today.” the minister delighted the staff.

“Tonight’s award is not just about profits and certificates, it’s symbols of excellence, dedication, and standards we want to see across all institutions”, he said.

Abdoulie Sey, the Director General of The Gambia Radio and Television Services welcomed audience with vows to push the standards of the institution even higher.