GASPI 2025 concludes successfully in Riyadh, strengthening Gulf–Africa partnerships, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

Press release

Saudi Arabia — December 20-27, 2025.

The Gulf–Africa Strategic Partnership Initiative (GASPI) 2025 successfully concluded in Riyadh after several days of high-level engagements, dialogue sessions, institutional visits, and cultural exchanges aimed at strengthening cooperation between Gulf countries and Africa.

- Advertisement -

The mission brought together government officials, mayors, ministers, diplomats, investors, development actors, and private-sector leaders from Africa, the Gulf region, Europe, and North America. The program focused on investment, municipal cooperation, humanitarian development, trade facilitation, youth and women empowerment, and long-term partnership building.

Flagship Conference and Panel Sessions

A central highlight of GASPI 2025 was the Flagship Conference and Evening Panel Sessions, hosted with the support of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The sessions brought together representatives from multiple countries and institutions in a structured dialogue format.

Panel discussions covered: Sister-city and municipal partnerships, public funding, trade, and investment mechanisms, humanitarian action, NGO collaboration, and social impact, skills development, youth engagement, and women’s empowerment. The discussions emphasised practical cooperation, implementation readiness, and long-term partnership frameworks rather than declaratory commitments.

- Advertisement -

Strategic dialogues and institutional engagements

Throughout the mission, GASPI facilitated a series of structured meetings, site visits, and dialogue sessions focused on priority areas such as:

City-to-city cooperation and municipal development, public funding and investment opportunities, trade facilitation and private-sector engagement, humanitarian solidarity and development financing, youth and women empowerment, infrastructure and sustainable development.

Delegates engaged with Saudi development agencies, investment institutions, humanitarian organisations, and business platforms, gaining insights into Saudi Arabia’s development model and exploring opportunities for cross-regional collaboration.

High-level participation

The Republic of The Gambia was strongly represented, with the participation of Hon. Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Women and Social Welfare, and Her Worship, Roheyatou Malick Lowe, the Lord Mayoress of Banjul. The Gambian delegation also included Mrs, Ndey Cessay, Ambassadors-at-Large, senior national figures, and representatives of President Adama Barrow Humanitarian Support Initiative.

The mission further benefited from the presence and support of the Gambian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with support from the Gambian Foreign Ministry.

From the Republic of Senegal, the delegation included the President of the Association of Mayors of Senegal, alongside more than 32 mayors from across the country, representing municipalities from various regions. Senior national institutions, development agencies, private-sector leaders, and GASPI representatives from Senegal also took part in the mission.

The Republic of Guinea-Bissau was represented at ministerial level, including a serving minister and a Presidential Adviser, contributing to discussions on governance, infrastructure, and bilateral cooperation.

Delegations from Mauritania participated through municipal leadership and GASPI national representation, while the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) delegation included traditional leaders and senior representatives engaged in cultural, economic, and partnership discussions.

International participation included representatives from the United States, notably an Envoy delegation and the President of The Internet Village, focusing on technology, media, and digital partnerships. The State of Qatar was represented through an institutional delegate, contributing to private-sector and chamber-to-chamber discussions. Bilateral Meetings and Networking. In addition to formal sessions, GASPI 2025 enabled bilateral and multilateral meetings among governments, chambers of commerce, investors, NGOs, and development institutions. These engagements supported business-to-business (B2B), government-to-government (G2G), and institution-to-institution cooperation.

Several discussions focused on follow-up mechanisms, investment leads, and future collaboration pathways beyond the mission.

Institutional engagements in Saudi Arabia

A key institutional partner throughout GASPI 2025 was the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, which hosted sessions, facilitated engagements, and supported dialogue between Gulf and African stakeholders. The Chamber’s involvement provided a strong platform for private-sector interaction, investment matchmaking, and institutional cooperation.

Participants also engaged with Saudi development, humanitarian, and investment institutions, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role as a bridge for Gulf–Africa cooperation.

Leadership and organisation

GASPI 2025 was led by Mr Demba Hydara, Chief Executive Officer of the Gulf–Africa Strategic Partnership Initiative. The successful delivery of the mission was made possible through the strong support of the Office of the President of The Gambia, and the coordinated efforts of the GASPI Secretariat teams based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and The Gambia.

Administrators, technical teams, and communications staff worked across borders to ensure smooth coordination, protocol management, and effective stakeholder engagement throughout the mission.

Cultural, Spiritual, and People to People Engagement

As part of the broader mission experience, delegates also participated in cultural and spiritual activities, including Umrah in Makkah, reflecting the people-centered and inclusive spirit of GASPI. This aspect reinforced the initiative’s emphasis on trust-building, solidarity, and shared values.

Outcomes and closing

The mission concluded with networking sessions, round-table discussions, and follow-up commitments aimed at translating dialogue into concrete cooperation. Areas identified for continued engagement include city-to-city partnerships, public and private funding mechanisms, trade and investment facilitation, humanitarian collaboration, and youth- and women-focused development programmes.

GASPI 2025 reaffirmed the importance of structured, inclusive platforms for Gulf–Africa cooperation and set the foundation for sustained engagement beyond the mission.

Looking ahead

GASPI 2025 reaffirmed the Initiative’s role as a practical platform for dialogue, partnership building, and cooperation between Africa and the Gulf. The mission closed with a shared commitment to sustained engagement, structured follow-up, and continued collaboration in trade, investment, development, and humanitarian action.