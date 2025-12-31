Police gets 3 new Assistant Inspector General’s in fresh promotions

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia Police Force yesterday held a decoration ceremony for 156 senior officers promoted under its 2025 promotion cycle.

The ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Banjul brought together senior government officials and police leadership.

Central to the event was the decoration of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police, a development regarded as a significant milestone in the command structure of the Force.

The officers decorated are AIG Adeline Basangeh, appointed to oversee Police Intervention; AIG Amie Nyassi, responsible for Crime Management; and AIG Kalilu Njie, who will head Service Support.

In total, 156 officers were decorated, reflecting promotions across various senior ranks, ranging from Deputy Superintendent of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The promotions form part of the Force’s annual promotion cycle aimed at recognising merit, experience and service.

According to the police, the ceremony highlights its ongoing commitment to professionalism, effective service delivery and leadership development, as it continues efforts to strengthen institutional capacity.