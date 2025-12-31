Youth of Kotu visit Deputy Speaker to present community development initiative

- Advertisement -

Press release

The youth of Kotu on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly to brief him on a community development initiative and to extend an invitation to a forthcoming fundraising event in support of the project.

The delegation was led by Hon Kebba Lang Fofana, Nominated Member of the National Assembly and a native of the area. During the meeting, the youth outlined their ongoing activities and shared their development plans for the community.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Seedy SK Njie together with the Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Omar Darboe, welcomed the delegation and commended the youth for their commitment to community development. He described the initiative as timely and laudable, noting the critical role young people play in driving grassroots development.

He assured the delegation of his support and collaboration, working closely with Hon Kebba Lang Fofana, and reiterated that His Excellency President Adama Barrow and his government remain committed to supporting youth-led initiatives across the country.