Organisation donates $146K worth of medical items to NBR

By Olimatou Coker

Helping Charity, in partnership with Wessex Care Ltd and in close collaboration with the Regional Health Directorate of North Bank Region and the Ministry of Health, recently handed over a major consignment of medical supplies to Essau Health Centre.

The donation is part of a wider push to bolster healthcare delivery across the region and the country. The consignment comprises hospital beds, surgical gloves, and a range of essential equipment, consumables, and supplies to improve patient care and working conditions for health professionals. The items will be distributed to facilities across North Bank Region to support service delivery, reduce stock outs, and enhance basic readiness.

Village elder Modou Lamin Jawara called the donation timely, noting Essau’s strategic location on the main highway serving Nuimi and travelers nationwide: “This will not only help the people of Nuimi but the entire country.” Representing the Chief of the Region, Omar B Sonko stressed that the consignment is for all, not just Lower Niumi or Essau: “Our healthcare workers have been performing admirably despite limited resources, and we encourage them to continue delivering excellent services,” he said, thanking the donors and urging other charitable organisations to emulate the effort.

Speaking for Helping Charity’s Board of Directors, Babucarr Nyang said the donation reflects a deepening partnership with Wessex Care and the Regional Health Directorate: “Today is beyond presenting materials; it demonstrates a strong partnership we are building with the regional health authorities.” He emphasised the organisation’s focus on health and education as top priorities and confirmed that the consignment will reach Essau and other catchment communities in North Bank West, strengthening safe, efficient, and timely care. Nyang added that the investment will directly support health workers, improve patient outcomes, and particularly benefit women, children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups. He also underscored the broader impact of healthier communities on school attendance and livelihoods: when people are healthy, they can learn and work more effectively.

Essau Hospital Administrative Nurse Almameh Fofana assured the donors that the items will be put to proper use. Regional Director of Health Services (North) Ebrima Baldeh highlighted the role of public–private partnerships in national development: “The government is doing a lot, but it cannot do it alone. That is why partnerships like this are crucial.”

The event drew representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Regional Health Directorate, Helping Charity, and Wessex Care Ltd, underscoring the importance of coordinated partnerships to address urgent healthcare needs and expand access to quality services across North Bank Region and beyond.