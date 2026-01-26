GSI graduates 47 students, empowering youth in agriculture

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Songhai Initiative (GSI) has graduated its 12th batch of 47 students, equipping them with practical skills in agriculture and entrepreneurship. The ceremony, held at GSI campus in Chamen, NBR, marked a significant achievement in empowering young people with modern, climate-smart, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, highlighted the initiative’s impact, saying, “This milestone marks a significant achievement in our collective effort to empower young people with practical skills, innovation, and entrepreneurial talent required to transform the agricultural sector.”

- Advertisement -

The graduates, comprising 27 females and 20 males, specialised in various fields, including poultry production (31.9%), vegetable gardening (40.4%), and agroforestry (12.6%). Notably, 57.4% of graduates aim to start their own businesses.

GSI Project Coordinator, Mbye Saine, emphasized the initiative’s focus on agricultural value chains, ensuring graduates are job-ready and equipped to create employment opportunities.

UNDP Representative, Samba Jallow, praised GSI as a development philosophy for The Gambia, while graduates expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

- Advertisement -

Minister Badjie also announced plans to host NAYCONF in Farafenni, NBR, this year and disclosed that funds are available for the Farafenni mini stadium project, with work expected to commence between February and March.