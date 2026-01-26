Police arrest suspect linked to Nawec’s electric cable theft

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Police in Brikama have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged damage and theft of National Water and Electricity Company (Nawec) electric cables at the Nyambai Forest, an incident that threatened the continuity of essential public services.

According to the GPF communications unit, the matter was reported last Tuesday by Nawec following a detected disruption at the borehole facility. “Preliminary checks revealed that electric cables supplying the installation had been tampered with and removed, prompting an official complaint,” a police statement said

Momodou Musa Sisawo, the PRO of The Gambia Police, said as part of the investigation, CCTV footage from the borehole facility was reviewed after anomalies were detected through existing monitoring mechanisms. “The footage led to the identification of a suspect, Muhammad Kuyateh, a resident of Busumbala, who is allegedly linked to the incident.

“Police investigations have further revealed that the same suspect is currently facing prosecution or court proceedings for similar allegations involving Nawec cables at boreholes in Jamisa.

He added that the suspect has since been cautioned, charged, and detained while investigations continue.