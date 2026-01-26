Farmers platform joins Gambia Trade Union

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB) has announced that National Farmers Platform of The Gambia (NFPG) is now officially affiliated with the Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB) as its 20th member.

The decision followed a meeting between NFPG leaders, led by Its president Sheriffo Bojang, and GAMTUB chairman Kebba Masaneh Ceesay.



Founded in 1996 and registered in 2001, NFPG represents over 488,000 farmers and producer organisation members, with women (58%) and young people (63%) forming the majority. The affiliation aims to unite farmers with the broader labour movement to strengthen advocacy on farmers’ rights, fair pricing, access to resources, climate resilience, and decent working conditions.

As agriculture employs over 70% of Gambians and underpins the national economy, the partnership enhances farmers’ collective voice and policy influence. GAMTUB welcomed NFPG’s inclusion, highlighting its importance for cross-sector solidarity, social protection, and economic justice.

Leaders from both organisations emphasised solidarity, inclusive trade unionism, and alignment with international labour standards, particularly the ILO Decent Work Agenda. The partnership positions NFPG and GAMTUB to jointly advocate for agricultural reforms, government support, and sustainable strategies to address climate change and economic challenges, while inviting stakeholders to engage in ongoing dialogue on agricultural development in The Gambia



The affiliation also aligns with ILO decent work principles and reflects a growing trend toward inclusive and unified trade unionism in The Gambia, particularly in response to climate change and agricultural challenges.