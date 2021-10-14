30.2 C
Guinea: Doumbouya retires 42 generals

Guinea’s interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has removed 42 generals from service, Mosaique Guinee reported on Wednesday, citing a decree.

The list of those dismissed reportedly included General Sekouba Konate, who served as president of Guinea from 2009 to 2010.

Doumbouya came to power through a coup on 5th September. The military dismissed the government, abrogated the constitution and closed borders.

President Alpha Condé was arrested and, according to Doumbouya, placed in a safe place under military supervision. The rebels announced the introduction of a transitional charter. Ecowas suspended Guinea’s membership.

Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president by the Supreme Court on 1st October and pledged to remain committed to the country’s sovereignty and to fulfill his functions in the interest of the Guinean people.

