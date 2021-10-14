Ambassador Jaiteh presents jerseys to regions

By Mamour Mbenga (Kifa)

Goodwill ambassador for sports Tijan Jaiteh yesterday presented a large assortment of football wear to all the seven regions of the Gambia. The items worth over D350,000.00 were presented at Independence Stadium boardroom under the supervision of the National Sports Council whose executive secretary Marcel Mendy presided over the event. He thanked Mr Jaiteh and his foundation saying the initiative complement the efforts of government in sports development. A fully emotional ambassador Jaiteh said he was delighted to have been able to deliver on his mandate to help Gambian sports. “I am serving the people of my country with the collaboration and support of my partners. I want to thank President Barrow, the Gambia government and the people of the Gambia for the trust in me in this position,” Jaiteh said. He promised to explore similar opportunities for Gambian sports. Other speakers included Mass Axi Gai former sports minister who congratulated the beneficiaries and thanked Ambassador Jaiteh for working for the development of sports. Gai urged others in position to follow Jaiteh’s example. Each of the seven regions got an original set of Umbro jersey ,2 balls and 2 pairs of goalkeeper gloves.

Aboulie Badjie from West Coast region gave the vote of thanks. The occasion was witnessed by former Scorpions, Ebou Sillah, Momodou Ceesay, Modou Jagne, Pa Malick Joof of GPA and Kebba Drammeh GPA coach.