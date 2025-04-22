Halifa speaks amid speculations of comeback

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Halifa Sallah, Secretary General of the opposition PDOIS, has addressed speculation about his potential return to frontline politics.

While it has been widely suggested that the much admired veteran politician may not offer himself for election again, recently Sidia Jatta, his close ally, was deemed to have suggested that Sallah could return if there is significant public demand.

But responding to a question on the suggestion of his potential comeback in a Star FM exclusive to be aired today, Mr Sallah said the question of whether he will comeback or not is irrelevant, adding that his focus remains on the need for systemic change in Gambian politics rather than individual ambition.

“I know what I went through in 2016. I faced death but I was not interested in protecting my life but The Gambia as a whole. I was ready to swallow a bullet to save this country, and I believe the Gambian people knew about it. But when I came back to seek their mandate, they gave me 32,000 votes and that cleared all the doubts and demonstrated that I should not seek that mandate again” he said.

Sallah added that at this stage what he should do is to support anybody whose ideas and plans resonate with what he has in mind.

“Those who want me to contest again should be reasonable enough to support anybody that I put forward. If anybody tells you it should be Halifa and Halifa alone, then that person is not serious because I am not interested in working with those who are seeking positions. And I will never ally with them. If the Gambian people approach me to support them, I will do it, but whether I will contest or not is immaterial and I don’t want to talk about it,” he stressed.

Mr Sallah said his decision not to contest for elective positions again was well-calculated and in the best interest of the country.