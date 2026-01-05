Harmony in diversity: Moving forward together                                          

- Advertisement -

By Baba F Trawally

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at

in The Gambia

We are very much pleased and grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing us with the opportunity to witness yet another new year 2026. By the grace of Allah Almighty, we have ended the year 2025 successfully as individuals and collectively as a nation. As we welcome the new year, our hearts are filled with hope, gratitude, and renewed determination. A new year is always a gift, a moment to pause, reflect on where we have been, and set our sights on where we are going. For The Gambia, this new year carries even rather greater significance, as we move closer to a decisive election year in December 2026. It is a time that calls not only for political engagement, but for unity of purpose, strength of character, and an unwavering commitment to peace, tolerance, and love for one another.

The Gambia is a nation rich in diversity. We are diverse in our cultures, ethnic backgrounds, religious beliefs and political affiliations. These differences are not weaknesses; they are the vibrant colours that form the beautiful fabric of our nation. For generations, Gambians have lived side by side in peace, sharing joys and sorrows, celebrating together and supporting one another through challenges. This spirit of togetherness has always been our greatest strength, and it must remain so as we journey into the future. The Holy Qur’an reminds us of this timeless truth when Allah Almighty says: “O mankind, We have created you from a male and a female; and We have made you into tribes and sub-tribes that you may recognize one another. Verily, the most honourable among you, in the sight of Allah, is he who is the most righteous among you. Surely, Allah is All-knowing, All-Aware.” (Surah Al-Hujurat Chapter 49:14)

This verse teaches us that diversity is not a reason for division, but a divine sign meant to encourage understanding, cooperation, unity and mutual respect. As Gambians, our differences should bring us closer, not push us apart. We are called to know one another, appreciate one another, and to walk together towards a shared future.

As the December elections draw nearer, political discussions will intensify, opinions will differ, and passions will rise. This is natural in any democracy. Elections are a vital expression of the people’s voice and a cornerstone of democratic governance. However, we must remember that democracy is not only about voting; it is about how we treat one another before, during and after the election.

Political affiliation should never become a source of division, hatred, or violence. We may wear different party colours, but beneath them all beats the same Gambian heart. The Qur’an powerfully urges unity when it says: “And hold fast, all together, by the rope of Allah and be not divided.” (Surah Aal-e-Imran Chapter 3:104)

Unity is not uniformity. We do not need to think alike to walk together. True unity is built on shared values, peace, justice, dignity, and mutual respect. When we hold firmly to these values, we protect the stability of our nation and lay a strong foundation for progress.

This new year invites us to make a conscious choice: to place national unity above partisan interests, and the future of our children above temporary political gains. It calls on us to remember that when the election dust settles, we will still share the same streets, the same markets, the same schools and the same dreams. No matter who we support politically as a nation, we are bound together by a shared destiny. The progress of The Gambia depends not on one party or one leader alone, but on all of us working together in harmony, peace and security.

Peace must be our guiding principle. Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is the presence of mutual respect, justice and understanding. A peaceful nation is one where disagreements are resolved through dialogue rather than hostility, and where differences of opinion are seen as opportunities for growth rather than threats. As we enter this new year, let us recommit ourselves to peaceful coexistence. Let our words build bridges, not walls. Let our actions inspire calm, not fear. This spirit of togetherness and brotherhood must guide us now more than ever. And let our example show the world that The Gambia remains a beacon of peace and stability. The Qur’an reminds us of the power of peaceful conduct: “And the servants of the Gracious God are those who walk on the earth in a dignified manner, and when the ignorant address them, they say, ‘Peace!’.” (Surah Al-Furqan Chapter 25:64)

Allah Almighty in another place in the Holy Qur’an beautifully affirms this bond when says: “Surely all believers are brothers. So make peace between brothers, and fear Allah that mercy may be shown to you.” (Surah Al-Hujurat Chapter 49:11)

This verse reminds us that unity is an active responsibility. It requires effort, forgiveness, and compassion.

In moments of tension, we are called to be peacemakers, to calm hearts and to mend relationships. When we strengthen brotherhood and sisterhood, we strengthen the nation itself.

Let us be tolerant because tolerance is essential for our continued progress. True tolerance goes beyond mere acceptance; it requires patience, empathy, and humility. In an election year, tolerance is especially important. It allows us to engage in healthy debate without hostility, to challenge ideas without attacking individuals and to disagree without disrespect. By practicing tolerance, we strengthen our democracy and preserve our social harmony.

Together, we can make great progress as a nation. Our collective potential is immense. When we work together, across political lines, across communities, across generations, we unlock opportunities for development, innovation, and prosperity. Unity empowers us to tackle challenges such as youth unemployment, education, healthcare, and economic growth. Division weakens us, but togetherness propels us forward.

This new year is a call to action for every Gambian. It is a call to be ambassadors of peace in our homes, neighborhoods, workplaces, and online spaces. It is a call to reject hate speech, misinformation, and violence in all their forms. It is a call to engage politically with wisdom, responsibility, and respect. Above all, it is a call to remember that our shared humanity is far greater than our differences.

As we look ahead to December, let us do so with confidence and hope. Let us believe in the power of unity, the strength of diversity, and the promise of a better tomorrow. Let us teach our children by example that leadership begins with integrity, and that patriotism is best expressed through compassion and service.

I am hereby extending to you the warmest salaam, love, prayers and happy new year of Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper), the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in The Gambia, I humbly wish you all happy new year 2026.

Finally, I call on our citizens to be Law abiding and know that love for one’s country is part of faith. We should not forget about the poor and needy among us. Let us always help and take care of them and always look after their welfare.

May this new year bring renewed faith in one another and in our nation. May it strengthen our resolve to protect peace, nurture brotherhood, and uphold love and tolerance in all that we do. And may The Gambia continue to move forward, united in diversity, strong in purpose, and hopeful in spirit.

Happy new year, and may we journey onward together, as one people and one nation, toward a brighter and more harmonious future. Ameen. Wassalam.