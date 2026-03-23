Peace, worship and compassion

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All praise belongs to Allah Almighty, the Lord of all the worlds, who has graciously granted us the opportunity to witness yet another blessed month of Ramadan and has enabled us to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul Fitr. We extend our heartfelt eid greetings to all Muslims across The Gambia and around the world. Eid Mubarak.

Allah the Almighty reminds us in the Holy Qur’an: “O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may become righteous.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:184)

Thus, the Holy Month of Ramadan is not merely about abstaining from food and drink; rather, it is a divine training for attaining righteousness and fear of Allah Almighty (taqwa). It instills within us self-discipline, humility, patience, and a deep consciousness of Allah. As we emerge from this blessed and Holy Month, the true test lies in how we carry forward these virtues into our daily lives. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: “The most beloved deeds to Allah are those done regularly, even if they are small.” (Sahih al-Bukhari)

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Let us, therefore, not allow the spirit of Ramadan to fade with the passing of the month. Rather, we must remain steadfast in our prayers, in the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, and in upholding truthfulness, kindness, and compassion. A true believer is one whose righteousness endures throughout the year.

In today’s world, we are witnessing increasing unrest, conflict, and division among nations and communities. Peace remains fragile and, in many places, absent. Islam, however, is a religion of peace. Allah the Almighty commands: “And the servants of the Gracious God are those who walk on the earth in a humble manner, and when the ignorant address them, they say, ‘Peace.’” (Surah Al-Furqan 25:64)

It is, therefore, our duty to become ambassadors of peace within our homes, our communities, and the wider world. We must reject hatred, extremism, and injustice, and instead promote tolerance, dialogue, and mutual respect. In this regard, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(May Allah be his Helper), the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, has repeatedly emphasised: “True peace can only be established when mankind recognizes its Creator and fulfils the rights of one another with justice and compassion.”

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He further states: “If we desire peace in the world, then we must first establish peace within our own hearts, homes, and societies.”

These guiding words remind us that peace is not merely a concept, but a responsibility that begins with each individual. Furthermore, Ramadan serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles of the poor and the needy. Allah the Almighty instructs: “And in their wealth was a share for one who asked for help and for one who could not.” (Surah Adh-Dhariyat 51:20)

While we have extended generosity during the Holy Month of Ramadan through Zakat and Sadaqah, our duty to humanity does not end with the close of the month. The Holy Prophet Muhammad(SAW) said: “He is not a believer whose stomach is filled while his neighbour goes hungry.”

Let us, therefore, make it a continuous obligation to support the less fortunate, care for the vulnerable, uplift the weak, and serve humanity selflessly throughout the year. A compassionate society is one that earns the pleasure of Allah Almighty. As we celebrate Eid with joy and gratitude, let us not forget those who are suffering whether due to poverty, conflict, or displacement. Let our happiness be shared, our hearts remain open, and our actions reflect the true spirit of Islam.

We are hereby extending to you the warmest salaam, love, prayers and Eid Mubarak of Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper), the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, The Gambia, we humbly wish you all Eid Mubarak.

May Allah Almighty accept all the humble devotions and sacrifices that we have made during the Holy Month of Ramadan. May He accept our acts of worship, forgive our shortcomings, and enable us to live as true embodiments of righteousness, peace, and compassion. May He bless The Gambia and the entire world with lasting peace, unity, and prosperity. Ameen. Wassalam