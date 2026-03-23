FAO urges protection of forests on 21 March, International Day of Forests

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The International Day of Forests, 21st March 2026 provides an opportunity to acknowledge the essential contributions forests make to sustaining life on Earth. The 2026 theme, “Forests and Food,” underscores the significance of forests not only as ecological resources but also as integral components of global food systems, supporting nutrition, livelihoods, biodiversity, and climate resilience. From providing fruits and nuts to facilitating pollination, forests play a foundational role in supporting human well-being and environmental stability.

Forests cover about one-third of Earth’s land but face significant threats from deforestation, land degradation, and climate change. Forest loss directly affects food security, rural livelihoods, and ecosystem stability.

In The Gambia, forests are vital to rural communities, providing resources like fuelwood, medicinal plants, wild foods, honey, and cashew. They support diverse wildlife and help protect against climate-related issues such as soil erosion, flooding, and salinity. The Gambia, similar to numerous other countries, is experiencing increasing challenges regarding its forest resources. Factors such as population growth, unsustainable land management, and climate variability have led to significant forest degradation and biodiversity decline. These issues highlight the need for coordinated action and continued investment in forest conservation and restoration efforts.

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The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has supported the Government of The Gambia over the years, working to advance sustainable forest management, boost community resilience, and improve forests’ role in food security and economic growth. FAO’s initiatives include policy support, capacity building, empowerment of local communities, and ecosystem restoration, highlighting a holistic approach to managing forests and natural resources.

FAO’s activities have accelerated since 2025, closely matching the 2026 theme by linking forests more firmly with food systems. Through the Forest Farm Facility, the FAO contributed to developing the Agricultural and Natural Resources Policy—an important step toward integrating sustainable forestry with wider food system strategies. Additionally, FAO is assisting with the creation of a National Forest Inventory, a key resource for providing the latest data to inform evidence-based policies and decision-making.

Improving governance is key, FAO helped set up a Technical Working Group that is revising the Forest Bill 2024 to make sure laws fit current needs and support community-led forest management. In addition, the FAO assisted the Government and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources with transferring legal ownership of 44 community forests—about 3,000 hectares—to local people. This important step gives communities responsibility for their forests, encouraging stewardship, accountability, and sustainable practices.

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FAO’s policies have produced tangible results at the community level. In 2025, 25,000 trees were planted in Kombo South communities. FAO also promoted agroecological practices, such as rapid compost manure, helping farmers reduce reliance on imported fertilizers and boost crop yields. These efforts show that sustainable land management supports food security. FAO worked with The Gambia’s National Beekeepers Association to strengthen cooperatives across several regions, increasing honey production and highlighting forests’ value for income and nutrition.

Cashew production is an important forest commodity. In 2025, FAO worked with producer groups to improve farmers’ skills in pruning, trimming, and grafting, and helped create the country’s first Cashew Advocacy Document. Cashew now plays a central role in rural livelihoods linked to forests and food.

FAO continues to show its dedication to biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration through the Climate Resilience Fishery Initiative for Livelihood Improvement in The Gambia Project (PROREFISH Gambia). Efforts are underway to restore mangrove ecosystems, which rank among the world’s most productive forests. In 2025 alone, 813 hectares of mangroves were restored using 4,000 bags of propagules, expanding on 300 hectares restored in 2024. So far, 13 communities have participated in these restoration activities, and this year, the project aims to plant another 4,000 bags of propagules. These activities are carried out in close partnership with national organizations such as the Departments of Forestry and Parks and Wildlife, ADWAC, and the National Farmers Platform.

FAO and The Gambia have achieved success through effective cooperation and commitment to sustainable resource management. Hosting the 25th Session of Africa Forestry and Wildlife Commission meeting in December 2025, with 48 participating countries, highlights The Gambia’s increasing influence in regional wildlife conservation and forest governance.

On the occasion of the International Day of Forests, observed on 21 March 2026, we wish to emphasize the essential role that forests play in sustaining our livelihoods. Forests provide nourishment, economic opportunities, and environmental protection. Investment in forest resources directly supports food security, climate resilience, promoting a Better Environment and a Better Life.