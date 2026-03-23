President Barrow assures Muslim elders of the government’s support

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Religious leaders from Banjul and environs have applauded developments in the country at the annual Muslim elders’ audience with the head of state held on Eid-ul Fitr at the State House.

Attended by the imam ratib of Banjul, Cherno Mass Kah, the president of the Supreme Islamic Council, Essa Darboe, and other venerable leaders, the chairman of the event, Mr Momodou Senghore, praised the developments in the country and Banjul. He appealed for the president’s intervention to address water concerns in the capital, the cement business, and rehabilitation of the central mosque in Banjul.

President Adama Barrow pledged his government’s support to address the concerns raised by the Banjul elders. He informed them of the work underway to change the archaic, outdated water system in Banjul as part of the continuous modernisation of the capital city since 2018. Additionally, work is underway to provide a modern water system that can cater to a million people in the Greater Banjul Area, in addition to over 400 boreholes countrywide being part of the strategy to make water universally accessible.

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Balancing his dual role as a head of state and politician, President Barrow told his audience that in a meeting with the IMF, he urged them to continue to advise, help, and consult with his government, as his administration is aware of balancing expenditure and providing social services to citizens, which is an ultimate responsibility of Gambians. This consciousness is demonstrated by the completion of the first country programme with the IMF and working towards completion of the second one, while looking forward to a third programme.

President Barrow reminded the audience that as a politician, he has a social contract with the voters and shared that under his leadership, the government commits to providing universal access to electricity, water, and education. On the sale of cement, President Barrow described it as sensitive and stressed the need to empower Gambians, taking a protectionist approach toward national industries. He assured them of efforts to avoid shortage and strategic plans to empower Gambian investors.

The president thanked the business community for stabilising basic commodity prices during Ramadan. Regarding the renovation of the Banjul Central Mosque yard, the president pledged to support the work, saying, “Banjul is our capital, and when I travel and see other capital cities, I want ours, too, to look beautiful.”

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As the presidential election is scheduled for 5th December later this year, President Barrow advised Gambians to vote for the interest of advancing the country. Ultimately, voters are the ones to decide what’s in the best interest of the country. He advised all Gambians to avoid conflict and violence. For people taking violence as a strategy to win elections and not thinking of the consequences, he cited how current geopolitical conflicts are affecting supply chains.

Concluding his response, the president reiterated his best wishes to all Gambians, residents, and friends of The Gambia and prayed for peace and stability.

Speaking earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs, Hamat Bah, thanked the preachers for maintaining decorum in their “khutba” and urged them to continue beyond Ramadan. The minister revealed that preparations are at an advanced stage for the 2026 Hajj.

Source: State House