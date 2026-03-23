Hansen Seafood collaborates with the World Bank amid strong growth potential of the seafood sector

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By Staff Reporter

BANJUL, The Gambia — The World Bank Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have engaged with Hansen Seafood Company Ltd as part of an on-going assessment of The Gambia’s private sector, highlighting the country’s fisheries industry as one with potential opportunities for private investors and as a key driver of exports, employment, and economic growth.

The visit, held on 12th March at Hansen Seafood’s processing facility in Denton Bridge, formed part of the World Bank Group’s Country Private Sector Diagnostic (CPSD) mission, which seeks to identify the short-term policy constraints affecting sustainable fishing businesses across the country that can contribute to unlocking further private investment opportunities in the sector.

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Hansen Seafood Company Ltd, a Gambian seafood processing and export company and subsidiary of Spain-based Congelados Maravilla Group, has emerged as one of the country’s leading exporters of processed seafood products. The company processes a variety of species including cuttlefish, octopus, squid, white grouper, ribbonfish, tiger sole, and blue crab sourced from local artisanal fisheries.

According to company officials, Hansen Seafood exported on 2025, more than 1,500 tonnes of frozen seafood and generating around US$10 million in export revenue. Its primary markets include Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Belgium.

The company is now exploring opportunities to expand into new global markets including the United States, China, and Japan, which could significantly increase the country’s seafood export earnings.

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Operating from a modern facility equipped with three industrial freezing tunnels and cold storage capacity of 1,000 tonnes, Hansen Seafood plays a critical role in adding value to fishery resources caught by Gambian fishermen before they reach international markets.

Supporting local fishermen and jobs

Beyond exports, the company has become an important contributor to the local economy and community development.

Hansen Seafood currently employs around 80 workers, with women making up approximately 60 per cent of the workforce. The company also collaborates closely with more than 200 artisanal fishermen, purchasing seafood directly from local fishing communities and supporting sustainable fishing practices.

As part of its community engagement initiatives, the company has provided microcredit support to fishermen and recently donated 54 sustainable fishing pots to fishing communities in Tanji to encourage responsible harvesting methods.

Employee welfare programmes have also expanded in recent years. In 2026, the company introduced private health insurance for all employees, alongside an on-site medical dispensary for basic healthcare services. Workers also benefit from transportation services, a staff canteen providing daily meals, and a dedicated prayer facility within the factory.

A strategic opportunity for The Gambia

The Gambia’s location along the West African coast positions the country as a potential regional hub for seafood processing and export, especially if investments are made in port infrastructure, energy reliability, and fisheries governance.

The World Bank and IFC’s consultations with companies such as Hansen Seafood are expected to inform policy recommendations aimed at strengthening the private sector and improving competitiveness across key industries.

Company representatives reaffirmed Hansen Seafood’s commitment to responsible sourcing, job creation, international food safety standards, and expanding export markets.

As discussions continue between private sector stakeholders and international development partners, the fisheries sector is increasingly being viewed as a cornerstone of The Gambia’s economic diversification and foreign exchange generation.