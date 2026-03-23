Caliph lays foundation stone, commends disciples’ ‘immense commitment’

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The caliph general of the Mourides, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Great Mosque of Touba on Wednesday. The symbolic act took place at precisely 1:18 pm, in the presence of a large crowd of disciples and several administrative authorities.

The ritual was marked by his representative in Dakar, Serigne Mbackiyou Faye, carrying the brick to the caliph, thus sealing the commitment of the entire community to this major project.

After giving thanks to God three times, the patriarch of Darou Miname addressed the assembled crowd. In his speech, he praised the “exceptional” mobilisation of the followers around this project. He reminded them that this initiative falls within the framework of the “ndigël” (instruction) inherited from the founder of Mouridism himself. Hence the profound spiritual significance of the project.

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“I am aware of the exceptional mobilisation of all the followers behind this project. Thank God, since Serigne Touba asked me to convey the ndigël, I have noticed that all the disciples have unanimously embraced the project,” he declared.

The caliph took the opportunity to urge the community to remain faithful to the sheikh’s legacy. “Serigne Touba had eyes only for Islam and for The Lord. He fought tirelessly to keep the flame of Islam burning brightly. It is our duty to fulfil his aspirations. If we do so, we will attain salvation in this life and the hereafter. Let us redouble our efforts,” he declared to the crowd.

In his sermon, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké also emphasised the need for unity and cohesion around the path laid out by Serigne Touba. He offered heartfelt thanks to all the disciples, particularly to “all those with whom I share Serigne Touba,” a phrase that underscored the brotherhood within the extended Mouride family.

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The ceremony took place in the presence of several members of the caliph’s family, including his spokesperson, Cheikh Bass Abdou Khadr. State authorities were also represented by the Minister for the Interior, Mouhamadou Bamba Cissé, who was accompanied by the administrative authorities of the Diourbel region. Their presence testified to the national importance of this religious event and the start of this major renovation project for the building, entrusted to Eiffage. The work is expected to last 14 months.

Dakaractu