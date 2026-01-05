Farmers hail gov’t’s digital groundnut buying as season speeds up with instant mobile payouts and cleaner quality control

- Advertisement -

Farmers and Secco presidents across The Gambia say the Government has delivered one of the most efficient groundnut seasons in recent memory, crediting end-to-end digitalisation, instant mobile payments, and upgraded processing equipment.

Under the revamped system, all Seccos are now equipped with handheld POS devices to register farmers, weigh nuts, generate Produce Receipt & Certification Note (PRCNs), and validate each transaction. Every sale is tied to the farmer’s National Identification Number, creating a verifiable database that eliminates manual ledgers, impersonation, and duplicate sales, while tightening accountability at the buying points.

Once the Secco president validates a transaction, payment is triggered immediately to the farmer’s mobile wallet— via Wave—ending the long queues, cash risks, and IOUs that plagued past seasons.

Secco leaders report fewer bottlenecks and express faster, more transparent trades.

Fass Omar Saho Secco Committee Member Yunusa Jobe said payments are on time and farmers are not being placed on credit, adding that the new machine introduced this year “is very good” and called for more modern units to further ease work.



In Chilla, Secco President Mamud Njie welcomed the introduction of the digital device and the reintroduction of “screening”—the screening process that removes unwanted material from nuts—an upgrade farmer Alieu Sillah said helps prevent the government from “buying at a loss.” Kuntaya Secco President Mamud Sallah echoed that all groundnuts are now being screened, while payments remain timely.

Operators and clerks confirm the operational gains. “Previously, everything was done manually and payments were recorded on hard copies, but now the process is fully digitalised. It is fast and efficient,” said Ousman Keita, the POS device operator at Chilla.

Kolley Kunda Secco President Yorro Secka reported no issues this year and on-time commissions, while Galleh Manda Secco President Samba Sowe said he has not heard any farmer complain about delays.

In Fullabantang, President Yaya Mballow thanked NFSPMC and Managing Director Muhammed Njie for the innovations, noting reduced workload and prompt payments; similar praise came from Ndegirai Secco President Ngai Jallow and clerk Ebrima Sallah.



Farmers also highlighted the benefits and a few remaining pain points with digital payouts.

“Payment through Wave is welcome and has made things easier for us. However, many farmers have a Wave wallet limit of 200,000 dalasis. If they are to be paid more than this amount, they have to visit a wave agent to open the wave limit with an ID card. Therefore, more sensitisation is needed,” said Fass Saho farmer Muhammed Sarge.

The Medina Serign Mass Secco President Modou Ndow urged timely disbursements to ease farmer burden, while Galleh Manda farmer Alagie Neneh Mbye called Wave “a blessing” for farmers.

Several farmers noted that sensitization is still needed so all farmers fully understand the transfer system.

The streamlined operations are showing up in volumes and confidence.

Fass Upper Saloum Secco President Baboucarr Sallah said more than one hundred tonnes have already been purchased with prompt payments reducing past bottlenecks.

Wassu Secco President Kawsu Drammeh said buying is steady and payouts are “as desired by the farmers.” Fass Upper Saloum’s Omar Sallah described this year as “far better than previous seasons,” crediting the machines and Wave for making the process more efficient.

Medina Serign Mass Secco Committee Member Lamin Gaye urged action against middlemen who buy low from farmers and resell to Seccos at the official price, calling the practice unfair to primary producers.

NFSPMC says government has reinforced the system with unprecedented financial backing, investing over one billion dalasis in a recent season across groundnut and fertiliser subsidies to keep inputs affordable and farm-gate prices attractive—support that Secco leaders say is amplifying the gains from digitalisation and equipment upgrades. NFSPMC further reported that the season is progressing smoothly as planned, with a total of D670,502,018 disbursed to SECCOs for the purchase of groundnuts, representing 17,645 metric tonnes. In addition, D20,900,000 has been paid as commissions. SECCOs are re-floated based on the quantity of groundnuts delivered to the designated depots.

According to Seccos and farmers, they appreciate the digital transformation. However, to consolidate quality and efficiency gains they will like Government to deploy more motorised screening machines to seccos and provide maintenance of the machines, work with Wave to address wallet limits, farmer sensitisation on transfers and ensure faster float to busy Seccos during peak deliveries.

With traceable transactions, instant mobile payouts, and cleaner nuts through screening, Secco leaders across regions say this year’s model has reduced risk, cut delays, and restored trust—key steps toward a more resilient groundnut market.