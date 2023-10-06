Havana International Fair FIHAV 2023 preparing for celebration

- Advertisement -

Havana, Oct. 5.- The Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023), Cuba’s main commercial stock market, is preparing for its celebration from November 6 to 11.

As usual, Havana’s Expocuba fairgrounds will host the event, considered the most important in the country because it showcases investment opportunities on the Island and the nation’s economic development prospects, and also constitutes an excellent business platform for new companies in the market and for those already established.

We remember that FIHAV 2022, held after two years of confronting Covid-19, had successful results given that companies from more than 60 countries, around twenty official delegations and 30 chambers of commerce were represented, in addition to important trade agreements being signed.

The organizers of FIHAV 2023 predict that, despite the complex international situation and the US blockade of Cuba, they will be able to count on for this new edition a large presence of businessmen from different regions of the world, as well as exhibitors, businessmen and professionals from all over the world. the sectors and actors of the economy of the largest of the Antilles.

A wide international commercial exhibition will characterize the meeting that will also host the VI Investment Forum, an opportunity for bilateral meetings between Cuban businessmen and potential foreign investors.

For the first time there will be a pavilion for Cubans residing abroad and activities will also be carried out to promote Cuban exportable funds, which will include productions and services of state, non-state management forms and productive poles.