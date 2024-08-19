Health ministry says no need for panic over mpox

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health has assured Gambians that there is no need for panic over the viral mpox which is ravaging parts of Africa.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has officially declared the ongoing mpox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. The World Health Organization, through the Director-General, also declared the mpox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

In a statement over the weekend, the ministry said: “Considering these developments, the Ministry of Health of The Gambia wishes to assure the public that there is no need for panic. The Ministry of Health is vigilant and has already strengthened the national surveillance system to promptly detect and respond to any potential cases of Mpox. The Gambia has not recorded any confirmed cases of Mpox to date, but the Ministry of Health remains on high alert and has intensified several measures, in collaboration with Africa CDC, WHO and WAHO to ensure that The Gambia is well-prepared to respond to any potential Mpox cases. These measures include:

- Advertisement -

1. Enhanced surveillance: The Ministry of Health has activated its national surveillance system to monitor for any signs of Mpox within the country. Health facilities have been equipped with the necessary tools and protocols to identify and report suspected cases immediately. Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response training for health care professionals is currently ongoing country-wide.

2. Cross-border collaboration: The Gambia is actively engaging with neighboring countries and those of the sub-region, particularly Senegal, to coordinate efforts in preventing the spread of Mpox across borders. This includes regular information exchange, joint surveillance activities, and coordinated public health interventions.

3. Public awareness campaigns: The Ministry of Health is rolling out comprehensive public health education campaigns to inform Gambians about the risks of Mpox and the steps they can take to protect themselves. These campaigns will be disseminated through various media channels, including radio, television, and social and print media.

- Advertisement -

4. Preparedness and response plans: The Ministry of Health has developed contingency plans to ensure a swift and effective response in the event of an outbreak. This includes the establishment of isolation units, stockpiling of necessary medical supplies, and training of healthcare workers on Mpox case management. Conclusion: The Ministry of Health of The Gambia reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all Gambians. While the declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security by Africa CDC and Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO is a serious development, the Ministry of Health is taking all necessary steps to ensure that The Gambia remains protected. We urge the public to remain calm and vigilant, adhere to public health guidelines, and report any unusual symptoms to healthcare providers. Together, we can prevent the spread of Mpox and protect our communities.”