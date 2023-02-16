Moroccan King Holds Talks with President Ondimba, Donates Fertilizers to Gabonese Farmers.

Libreville, 15/02/2023. His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, held talks on Wednesday 15th February 2023, at the Presidential Palace in Libreville with His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon.



According to the Moroccan News Agency (MAP, his meeting, which was subsequently extended to Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mrs Yolande Nyonda, Minister Delegate at the Gabonese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Jean-Yves Teale, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic of Gabon, was an opportunity to highlight the importance of the deep, rich and solidly rooted relations between Morocco and Gabon, as well as the strong bonds of brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples.



The meeting between HM the King and the Gabonese President reflects the interest, constantly shown by the two Heads of State, as to the consolidation of their strategic partnership, backed by historic fraternal relations, the first milestones of which were posed by His late Majesty King Hassan II and His late Brother His Excellency President Omar Bongo Ondimba, may God rest their Souls.

During their meeting, His Majesty the King and the President of Gabon reviewed the state of the bilateral partnership in all fields.



Then, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Gabon, His Majesty King Mohammed VI handed over a donation of 2,000 tonnes of fertilizers. This act of solidarity is part of the Kingdom of Morocco’s concern for Gabonese farmers, particularly in the current context marked by the world food crisis and difficulties in the supply of fertilizers.



In accordance with the instructions of His Majesty the King, this operation will be followed by a structural action aimed at ensuring that farmers in this fraternal country have access to quality fertilizers that are affordable and specifically adapted to the needs of soils and crops in the region.



This donation therefore testifies to the depth and richness of the strategic, close and fraternal ties linking the Kingdom of Morocco to the Gabonese Republic and constitutes an example of inter-African cooperation based on the values of solidarity, exchange and sharing.



This Donation testifies to the firm commitment of HM the King to contribute to the achievement at the level of the African Continent, of the First and Second UN Development Goals by 2030.



The multifaceted projection of the Royal strategy in Africa relates in particular to food security, as evidenced by the Royal donation for the benefit of Gabonese small farmers, sustainable development, the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises, mediation for conflict resolution, and the reception of migrants and refugees, as well as the maintenance and consolidation of peace in the continent.