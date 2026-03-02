spot_img
OP-ED

How to list a Gambian company successfully on the Gambia Stock Exchange

By Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray

The establishment of the Gambia Stock Exchange (GSE) marks a decisive shift in our economic evolution. But the exchange will only transform our economy if Gambian companies move from discussion to action — from private control to public capital. Listing is not merely a financial event. It is an institutional transition. For companies contemplating this journey, here is a practical roadmap.

Understand what listing truly means
Listing is not “selling your company.” It is:
•          Raising growth capital
•          Professionalising governance
•          Institutionalising operations
•          Creating liquidity
•          Extending corporate lifespan

A listed company shifts from being personality-driven to system-driven. That requires preparation.

Begin with governance before capital
The first step toward listing is not valuation — it is governance.

A company seeking to list must:
•          Establish a formal board of directors;
•          Introduce independent directors;
•          Create audit and risk committees;
•          Separate ownership from management;
•          Formalise decision-making structures.

Investors do not invest in charisma. They invest in systems. Without governance discipline, listing will fail.

Clean up financial records
Transparency is the foundation of capital markets.

Before listing, a company must:
•          Produce three years of audited financial statements;
•          Standardise accounting practices;
•          Clarify tax compliance;
•          Eliminate undocumented liabilities;
•          Consolidate related-party transactions.

Opacity destroys investor confidence. Clarity attracts capital.

Determine the optimal equity offer
The objective is not to dilute excessively. Most companies should consider:
•          Listing 20%–40% of equity;
•          Retaining founder control where appropriate;
•          Issuing new shares to raise capital (primary offering).

This capital can be used for:
•          Expansion;
•          Debt reduction;
•          Modernisation;
•          Regional scaling;

Optimising ownership unlocks scale.

Strengthen operational structure
Before going public, a company must ask:
•          Are our internal controls robust?
•          Are our contracts enforceable?
•          Are our supply chains stable?
•          Can management withstand scrutiny?

Listing increases accountability. Only companies ready for discipline should proceed.

Engage professional advisors
Successful listings require:
•          Corporate lawyers;
•          Financial advisors;
•          Auditors;
•          Sponsoring brokers;
•          Valuation specialists.

The process must be professionally structured. This is not a casual exercise. It is a formal capital market transaction.

Communicate a compelling growth story
Investors buy the future, not the past.

The company must articulate:
•          Clear growth strategy;
•          Market positioning;
•          Competitive advantage;
•          Revenue expansion plan;
•          Risk management framework;

A listing without a growth narrative will struggle.

Prepare for public discipline
After listing, the company must:
•          Publish periodic financial reports;
•          Hold shareholder meetings;
•          Disclose material events;
•          Maintain corporate governance standards.

Transparency becomes permanent. This is not a one-time event. It is a long-term commitment.

Leverage domestic capital pools
The GSE creates opportunities to mobilise:
•          Pension funds;
•          Insurance funds;
•          Diaspora capital;
•          Institutional investors;
•          Retail investors.

Listing allows Gambians to own Gambian institutions. That is economic democracy.

Think generational, not transactional
Listing is not about short-term cash extraction. It is about:
•          Institutional continuity;
•          Intergenerational stability;
•          Regional competitiveness;
•          Economic resilience.

Companies that list correctly do not just grow — they endure.

A final reflection
For 61 years, many Gambian businesses have remained closely held and tightly controlled. The next 61 years must be different. If serious Gambian companies embrace:
•          Governance;
•          Transparency;
•          Strategic dilution;
•          Professional management;
•          Capital market discipline.

We will not only celebrate independence. We will celebrate institutional maturity. The Gambia Stock Exchange is not the destination. It is the beginning. The question is simple: Which Gambian company will be the first to step forward and lead?

Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray is the president of The Gambia Entrepreneurship Network ( GenGlobal represented in 200 countries with over 10 Million members). Become a member @ gec.co

