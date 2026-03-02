Preserve Half Die: Save the soul of Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Tombong Saidy

Half-Die is not just another neighbourhood in Banjul; it is history, culture, memory, and identity. It is one of the oldest and most historic communities in the capital. Today, however, Half-Die is under serious threat. The ongoing expansion of the Gambia Ports Authority and the uncontrolled conversion of residential homes into warehouses are slowly suffocating this once vibrant neighbourhood.

If urgent action is not taken, Half-Die as we know it will disappear.

The port expansion project, while economically important, is gradually consuming residential spaces and pushing families out. Homes that once housed generations are now being turned into storage facilities. Narrow residential streets are no longer safe for children to play or for elderly residents to walk peacefully. Instead, heavy trucks dominate these roads — loading and offloading goods in areas never designed for industrial activity. This is not development. This is displacement.

The closure and relocation of Muslim High School to Brusubi was a painful turning point. For decades, it stood as the only high school in Half-Die — a pillar of opportunity and pride for the community. Its absence symbolises the gradual erosion of the social infrastructure that once sustained the neighbourhood.

The unchecked sprouting of warehouses across residential zones is not only unacceptable — it is dangerous.

There are serious concerns:

Heavy-duty trucks operating in tight neighbourhood streets pose daily risks to children and passersby.

There are no clear visible regulations governing the storage of chemicals and hazardous substances in these converted homes.

Fire risks are increasing in densely populated areas not designed for industrial storage.

The long-term health impact on residents living next to warehouses remains unknown.

A residential community cannot and should not function as an industrial storage hub.

There is a better way

The argument that port expansion is necessary does not justify the destruction of Banjul’s historic communities. Expansion can be done responsibly.

Instead of swallowing up Half-Die, the Gambia Ports Authority should explore reclaiming shallow waters from Wharfi Njago to Pa Machine and expanding into the sea. Land reclamation is not a new concept globally. Yes, it may require investment — but what is the real cost of destroying the social fabric of Banjul?

The economic value of expansion cannot outweigh the historical and cultural value of preserving the capital city.

There is an urgent need for zoning laws. Banjul City Council, with the support of the central government and the National Assembly, must urgently introduce and enforce proper zoning laws to protect residential neighbourhoods in Banjul.

Clear separation between: residential zones; commercial zones; industrial and port-related activities is not optional — it is essential.

Without zoning protections, every neighbourhood in Banjul risks turning into an uncontrolled warehouse district.

It is encouraging to see a women’s organisation in Half-Die, Jigeeni Half-Die United, leading the fight for preservation. Their courage must be supported and amplified. They should engage the central government, the National Assembly, and the Banjul City Council to ensure that Half-Die is protected for future generations.

But this fight cannot be left to a few brave voices.

This is a call to all citizens of Banjul — and especially to the sons and daughters of Half-Die — to rise and defend your community. Development should not mean erasure. Progress should not mean displacement. Economic growth should not come at the cost of history, safety, and identity. Half-Die is the soul of Banjul. If we allow it to disappear, we lose more than buildings — we lose a part of ourselves. The time to act is now.