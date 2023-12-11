Human Rights Day

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Sunday was December 10 marking seventy-five years since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The international community celebrated this anniversary this year amidst concerns over various spots in the world where human rights are being violated. There are wars in many parts of the world currently: the Russia-Ukraine, Israel and Gaza in Palestine, Sudan and many others.

In all these spots rights’ violations are being committed on a daily basis. Even in some places without wars, rights of individuals are being violated and efforts are being made to ensure that these violations are stopped or at least, minimized. That is an uphill task which countries have to surmount.

When this declaration was made seventy-five years ago, hopes were high that it will usher in an era when all human beings will be able to live freely without their rights being violated by anybody. This was a document which proclaimed that every human being is entitled to certain inalienable rights. These rights include right to life and liberty and freedom from all forms of inhumane treatment by fellow human beings.

The declaration also showed how the human race can attain some common values and methods of solving certain problems which have the potential of deteriorating into conflict. Thus, the expectation was that if these were followed the world will be able to create an environment of peace and security for everyone.

Coming closer home, the setting up of the National Human Rights Commission has been a milestone in the provision and protection of human rights in the Gambia. This is in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Since inception, the NHRC has registered great successes. It is seen to be protecting and championing the cause of human rights all over the country. Any time an incident of rights’s violation occurs, the Commission issues a statement making it clear what is expected.

It also urges victims to report any violations so that the appropriate action could be taken. In this way, the protection of human rights is given center stage in the running of the affairs of the country.