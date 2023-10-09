Human rights defender DA Jawo is new chairman of Victims Centre board of directors

- Advertisement -

Former minister and journalist Demba Ali Jawo was last weekend elected the new chairperson of the board of directors of Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations otherwise known as Victims Centre.

Mr Jawo succeeds Mr Emmanuel Joof of the Human Rights Commission

According to a statement issued by the centre, Mr Marr Nyang of Gambia Participates, served as election commissioner, with 16 out of 17 registered members voting. Fourteen voted in favour of Mr Jawo and two voted for Tabou Sarr.

- Advertisement -

“This decisive expression of confidence in Mr DA Jawo as our chosen leader underscores the collective vision and trust our members have placed in his leadership abilities.

“His candidacy received overwhelming support from the membership, reflecting the trust and confidence our members have in his leadership. We believe that his dedication, experience, and vision will guide us toward a brighter future.

“With the election of Mr DA Jawo as our new chairperson, we embark on a new journey, one filled with hope, aspiration, and shared commitment. Together, we will work tirelessly to fulfil the goals and aspirations of our organisation. We are confident that under his leadership, we will overcome challenges, embrace opportunities, and continue to grow as a united and strong community.”

- Advertisement -

Mr Jawo confirmed his election to The Standard.