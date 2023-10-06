Sports ambassador Jaiteh meets Norwegian envoy

- Advertisement -

Gambian goodwill sports ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, a former Gambian international footballer who played professional in Norway on Wednesday met the ambassador of Norway, accredited to the Gambia.

The Norwegian envoy was in the country to present her letters of credentials as ambassador accredited to the Gambia based in Ghana.

During the short meeting the two discussed opportunities for closer sporting ties between the Gambia and Norway.

Mr Jaiteh who is the representative of the Norway Cup in the Gambia briefed the ambassador about the successful participation of the Gambia in the competition where they won the Under-15 cup.

The ambassador spoke of her country’s commitment in furthering ties with the Gambia and assured Mr Jaiteh of future collaboration between the two countries.