SUPER NAWETAN CANCELLED

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation has announced there will be no Super Nawettan in the country this year.

A press statement published on its Facebook page read. “The GFF regrets to inform its stakeholders and the general public that, at its last meeting held on Monday 2nd October, the executive committee, unanimously resolved to cancel the 2023 Super Nawettan competition for the interest of our sport.

This decision is necessitated by the fact that the progress of competitions in the various nawettan centres are very much behind schedule. As we are already in October, there is hardly any time available in the football calendar to complete the nawettans and squeeze the Super Nawettan at the same time, without affecting the commencement of the league which is expected to get underway in November.”

- Advertisement -

The decision has attracted a tense debate on social media with football fans expressing different views, with most criticising the move.

Busso Abdoulie Jobe wrote: “What has the zone’s competition got to do with this major event. If the zones can present their own teams, then why not.

Now imagine the youngsters who were eyeing for this tournament to showcase their talents and possibly scouted to divisional clubs would have to wait until next year or find their way”.

- Advertisement -

Momodou Gajaga, a journalist, said it could have helped if GFF had finished building the football pitch at Gunjur and Busumbala. “The shortage of playable football fields during the previous season was a major factor in the absence of the FA Cup. The alternatives for games in Brikama, Banjul, Basori, Yundum, and Soma are limited. These locations will host some women’s league games as well as male first and second division fixture”, he said.

Prince Emma, a fan wrote: “Good news because GFF and Zonal organising committees are using zones to make money whiles they’re not developing their football fields. A typical example is Gunjur Nyamina field that have been under construction for almost 6years now.

I wish zones come together to form a committee to organise their own zonal competition like how West Coast region”.

Bakau are the defending champions following a 5 – 3 victory over Serekunda West in post-match penalty shootouts in December last year.