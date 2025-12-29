I challenge Dr Ismaila Ceesay, and government ministers from both the APRC and the NPP, to list just ten national institutions they established during their time in power

- Advertisement -

Let me be very clear: I am not talking about roads, bridges, or physical infrastructure.

Those are construction projects. Institutions are something entirely different.

Institutions are enduring systems that:

1. Govern the economy

- Advertisement -

2. Regulate power

3. Protect citizens’ rights

4. Build capacity beyond one administration

- Advertisement -

5. Ensure continuity, accountability, and national stability

A road can be built in a few months. An institution requires vision, policy, a legal framework, and a commitment to national development.

So again, the challenge stands:

Name Ten independent, functional institutions—created, structured, and empowered by APRC or NPP—that strengthened governance, democracy, or economic management in The Gambia.

Not renamed departments.

Not donor-driven projects.

Not buildings without authority.

Just ten institutions.

If they cannot do this, then the narrative becomes clear: They focused on visible projects, not nation-building. This is what we call the politics of “populism.”

For the avoidance of doubt, these are some of the institutions established under the PPP era, demonstrating what true nation-building looks like:

1. National Sovereignty

2. Office of the President

3. Government Ministries and Departments

(Agriculture; Works and Infrastructure; Justice; Foreign Affairs; Health; Education; Finance, fisheries, tourism, water resources, among others)

3. National Security Institutions

4. The Gambian Dalasi (National Currency)

5. Central Bank of The Gambia

6. Gambia Ports Authority

7. Gambia Public Transport Corporation (GPTC)

8. Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC)

9. Primary Health Care System

10. The Gambia Law Reform Commission

11. The Gambia Telecommunications Company (GAMTEL)

12. GAMWORKS

13. Gambia Utilities Corporation (GUC), now NAWEC

14. Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

15. Customs and Income Tax Department (now the Gambia Revenue Authority)

16. National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC)

17. Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI)

18. Gambia Telecommunications and Multimedia Institute (GTMI)

19. Management Development Institute (MDI)

20. Rural Development Institute (RDI)

21. National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI)

22. International Trypanotolerance Centre (ITC)

23. Cooperative Training School

24. School of Animal Health and Production

25. Gambia Hotel School

26. Gambia College (School of Nursing – SRN, SEN, CHN; School of Public Health; School of Agriculture; School of Education)

27. Non-Formal Education Programme (Adult Literacy)

28. School Feeding Programme

29. Attorney General’s Chambers

30. Women’s Bureau

31. Electoral Commission (now referred to as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC))

32. Local Government Structures

33. Gambia River Basin (OMVG) (Referenced to as Rural Electrification project)

34. ECOMOG (West African Soldiers)

Just to name a few, I can keep adding.

So once again, the challenge stands—openly and honestly:

Let Dr Ceesay, Government minister, or any APRC or NPP member come forward with a similar list of ten nationally established institutions—

not roads,

not buildings,

not donor projects,

but enduring institutions that shaped governance, human capital, and economic management.

Gambian journalist, please ask them.

If they cannot answer, then the truth is clear:

They focused on visibility, not nation-building—the very definition of populist politics.

This is the difference between populist politics and nation-building leadership.

History is clear.

The PPP built institutions—and institutions are the foundation of a stronger, stable, and better Gambia or any Nation.

Kebba Nanko

Director of policy and implementation

People’s Progressive Party