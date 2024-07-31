ID Card issuance to resume next month – Interior Minister 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Minister of Interior, Abdoulie Sanyang, has said that the issuance of National Identity Card will resume in August after a long stoppage as a result of government ending its contract with Semlex.

During the adjournment debate, many National Assembly Members raised concerns about this and requested answers from Minister Sanyang as to why issuance of ID card stopped.

- Advertisement -

Responding to these concerns, Minister Sanyang said: “We are not issuing documents because we don’t have enough consumables because we ended the contract with Semlex, and at the time of handing over, they didn’t hand over enough consumables. We wanted to use their own supplier to supply us but they refused, so we decided to look for a new supplier(s), and of the three we tried, one responded. But designing of these cards takes 6 to 8 weeks and fortunately we now have the design sent to us last week. We have checked it and confirmed it. So, they have now sent it for printing and by August 7 or 12 we will have the national documents printed.”