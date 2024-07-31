UDP diaspora chairman says comparing Darboe with Biden unfair

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The United Democratic Party New York Chapter chairman has said there is no reason for UDP leader Ousainu Darboe to step aside as flagbearer of the party in the 2026 election.

Lamin Sillah was responding to an article published by this paper suggesting that Darboe and Barrow should do as US president Joe Biden did, by abandoning any ambition to go for the presidency again.

Speaking to The Standard, Sillah argued that the two scenarios cannot be compared especially in the case of Darboe. ”In fact, when it comes to longevity in politics Joe Biden spent 48 years in American politics as opposed to Darboe’s 30, and he did not quit voluntarily but only left after his party supporters and sponsors pressured him”, Sillah said.

He said unlike Biden who was in congress or senate, Ousainu Darboe never held any government position for more than two years. “So, for Darboe to leave, that power lies in the hands of the supporters of the UDP, and not some anonymous analyst,” Sillah said.

“Again, unlike Biden, Darboe is very healthy, sound minded, intelligent, honest, capable and competent to lead the UDP and the country. To be an old man does not matter in this case, but only the brain matters.”

Mr Sillah said Barrow is the one the comparison fits because he failed to keep his promise to leave after three years and is unable to address the high cost of living or provide a new constitution among other things.