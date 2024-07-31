State closes case in PIU shooting trial

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The prosecution has closed its case in the murder trial of the alleged PIU shooter before the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, AM Yusuf, yesterday informed the court that they were unable to secure the attendance of their last witness.

The DPP applied that the prosecution’s case be closed after the testimonies of a total of 13 witnesses and several exhibits to prove its case against the accused persons, Ousainou Bojang and her sister Amie Bojang.

Shortly after the DPP applied for the closure of the prosecution’s case, the defense team led by Lawyer Lamin J Darbo, informed the court that they needed 30 days to file a no case to answer submission on behalf of their clients.

The court granted the defense 30 days to file their written arguments and equally granted the prosecution 30 days to file its reply.

The case was adjourned to October, 2024 for continuation.