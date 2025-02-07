spot_img
spot_img
29.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, February 7, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

IEC Chairman Njai to leave office next month

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Alieu Momar Njai, will come to the end of his contract effective next month, official sources confirmed to The Standard.

IEC spokesman Pa Makan Khan told The Standard yesterday: “It is not secret that the chairman’s contract expires in March. He is still the chairman until then.”

- Advertisement -

He said he has no idea who Njai’s successor will be. Joseph Colley is Mr Njai’s deputy with Mrs Haddy Sedat Jobe-George, Anthony Robert Secka and Lamin Cham as commission members.

Alieu Momar Njai was appointed chairman of the IEC on 7th April 2016. He presided over the 1st December 2016 presidential election as returning officer which ushered in the change of government in The Gambia.

Over the past couple of years, Mr Njai has been the target of widespread criticisms from many quarters with calls for him to step down and not sully his enviable reputation.

- Advertisement -

His critics said he’s too old and frail for the rigours of the office saying he could not even audibly read out the certification of election results and had to be aided by an outsider.

Others claimed he overstayed in office beyond his legal mandate, calls Njai and his aides rejected.

Previous article
Gambian migrant workers in S Arabia to earn $200 monthly
Next article
GRA CG DARBOE GETS 2-YEAR CONTRACT
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions