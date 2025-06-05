IGP ordered to investigate escape of suspected armed robber

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul under Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has ordered the Inspector General of Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape of one Ebrima Drammeh from lawful custody.

The order came after it was observed that the suspect’s absence in court is causing delay and obstruction to the expeditious continuation of the trial.

The suspect, Ebrima Drammeh alias Jammeh Kumba of Sukuta is standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and robbery alongside Mustapha Sonko and Ebrima Barry.

The court heard that the suspect Jammeh was lawfully remanded at Mile Two Central Prison pending the hearing and determination of the matter but he escaped from lawful custody whilst under the supervision of the prosecution unit at Brikama police station where he went for a separate case.

The trial judge therefore directed that the Inspector General of Police investigate into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

The judge further ordered that the prosecution unit of the Gambia Police Force, through the office of the Inspector General of Police submit an investigation report detailing the efforts being made to locate, apprehend and return the suspect, into lawful custody.

The case continues on July 7.