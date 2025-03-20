IGP Seedy M Touray’s impactful leadership:

- Advertisement -

The beginning of a new era

On March 15, 2024, Seedy M Touray was warmly welcomed into The Gambia Police Force Headquarters as he officially assumed the role of Inspector General of Police. His appointment marked the beginning of a new era—one focused on reform, modernisation, and strengthening national security and international cooperation.

A great leader stays connected to his people. From the outset, IGP Touray prioritised engagement with officers, conducting presentations of his vision and extensive visits to key units, including the PIU, Police Garage, Mobile Traffic Unit, and ACU, to assess operations, identify challenges, and implement solutions.

To enhance efficiency, he established a Senior Management Team (SMT) to streamline decision-making and improve coordination. He also engaged all units within the headquarters to reinforce discipline and operational readiness.

IGP Touray emphasised professionalism, discipline, and modernisation, overseeing the commissioning of new police vehicles, deployment of critical resources, and infrastructure improvements to ensure that officers are well-equipped and motivated to serve effectively.

Strengthening logistics & transportation:

One of the immediate challenges IGP Touray tackled was logistical and transportation constraints within the force. With strategic planning and support from the government and development partners, he successfully secured over 20 new vehicles for The GPF. These additions significantly enhanced operational efficiency, rapid response capabilities, and police visibility across the country. Officers are now better equipped to patrol communities, respond to emergencies, and uphold law and order.

Enhancing road safety:

In response to the rising number of road accidents, IGP Touray initiated the Highway Patrol Unit, a specialized force dedicated to enforcing road safety laws. This initiative has been a game-changer, significantly reducing road accidents and strengthening compliance with traffic regulations. The unit’s presence on major highways has saved countless lives and ensured safer roads for all road users.

Advancing criminal investigations:

Recognising the importance of scientific accuracy in criminal investigations, IGP Touray spearheaded the enhancement of The GPF Forensic Laboratory. By equipping it with modern forensic tools, the lab has significantly improved crime detection, evidence analysis, and case resolution rates. These advancements have strengthened the credibility of police investigations, ensuring that justice is delivered with precision and efficiency.

Securing the OIC Summit:

One of the biggest tests of IGP Touray’s leadership was ensuring the successful conduct of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in The Gambia. This high-profile international event required meticulous planning and seamless execution to guarantee the safety of world leaders, dignitaries, and citizens.

Under his command, The GPF implemented a comprehensive security strategy, deploying officers across key locations, enhancing surveillance, and coordinating closely with international security agencies. The outcome was a smooth, incident-free summit, reinforcing The Gambia’s capacity to host global events securely and efficiently.

Resolving Major Criminal Cases:

Under IGP Touray’s leadership, The GPF has demonstrated exceptional efficiency in resolving major criminal cases. Notably, the recent apprehension of armed robbers showcased the force’s commitment to maintaining public safety. All major criminal cases have been thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, reinforcing The GPF’s dedication to upholding the rule of law.

Financial contributions & development:

The GPF has also made significant financial contributions under IGP Touray’s leadership. In just one year, the force generated over D240 million in revenue for the government, highlighting The GPF’s role in national development and economic contribution.

Commitment to Staff Welfare & Promotions:

IGP Touray understands that a motivated and well-supported police force is essential for effective law enforcement. Under his leadership, he has prioritised officer promotions, particularly for female officers, ensuring equal opportunities and inclusivity within The GPF.

Officers were also supplied with new sets of uniforms, enhancing their professional appearance and morale. His dedication to staff welfare and professional development has significantly improved morale, making the force more committed and efficient in serving the nation.

National & international recognition:

The GPF’s transformation under IGP Touray’s leadership has earned both national and international recognition. The GPF was honoured as the Best National Police Service in West Africa for 2023/2024, while IGP Touray himself received the Golden Star Award for Exemplary National Service in the Subregion.

These prestigious awards highlight his visionary leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence in law enforcement.

Strengthening international cooperation:

IGP Touray has actively worked to position The Gambia on the global security stage. His participation in the United Nations Police Chiefs Summit in New York and his engagement with Interpol have strengthened international collaboration, allowing The GPF to adopt best practices in fighting transnational crime, terrorism, and cybercrime.

Additionally, his visit to the Rwanda National Police, a force known for its efficiency, provided valuable insights into community policing and security reforms. Furthermore, the historic visit of Senegal’s Inspector General of Police, General Mame Seydou Ndour, in January 2025, marked a significant milestone in bilateral security cooperation, paving the way for enhanced collaboration between the two nations.

A Future of strength: In just one year, IGP Seedy M. Touray has proven himself to be a transformational leader, dedicated to strengthening The GPF, enhancing security, and ensuring the well-being of his officers and citizens.

His bold reforms, strategic leadership, and commitment to excellence have set The Gambia Police Force on a path to greater efficiency and professionalism.

With momentum on his side, IGP Touray continues to lead The Gambia Police Force into a new era of policing—one that is stronger, smarter, and more committed than ever to the safety and security of the nation.

GPF Communication