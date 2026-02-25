Info minister defends publication of NPP statement 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting has been given flak for sharing on it’s official page a press release from the ruling National People’s Party debunking claims by Unite Movement spokesperson Kemo Bojang that President Adama Barrow had offered Talib Bensouda the positions of vice president or minister in a bid to lure him to join NPP.

Responding to the criticisms, Information Minister Ismaila Ceesay said although he agreed that there should be a “fine line” between the state and the party in power, that did not apply in this case since it had to do with allegations made against the presidency.

“The Ministry of Information did not issue a press release but shared a press release that has to do with allegations made against the presidency. And our job is to defend and protect the integrity of the presidency at all times. Yes, there is a government in power but the NPP is the government in power and if you want to create a situation whereby you create a fundamental wedge between the party and the government it does not also make sense,” Minister Ceesay said.

“I made this decision to make sure the press release is shared because of the implications of the statement. We have seen many NPP press releases but the ministry never shared them but this is a particular case where the presidency was mentioned and any statement that will undermine the integrity of the presidency, it is the job of the ministry to make a clarification or amplify a clarification. We should have been the first to make the clarification because the president makes appointments in his capacity as the president of the republic and if somebody went and made false statements that the president offered them a job, it is our role and the role of the NPP to clarify it and if they clarify it and the ministry shares it I see no wrong doing,” Ceesay told the state broadcaster.

Rights activist Madi Jobarteh in his reaction described the ministry’s actions as “unconstitutional, inappropriate and unethical.”

He argued that ministries form part of the civil service and are run by civil servants who the constitution bars from open display of partisan activity adding that the press release is an open display of partisanship.

Jobarteh further argued: “Ministers are political appointees and can openly engage in partisan activities. But ministers should not utilise public institutions to promote political party interests. Ministries are public institutions that serve all Gambians regardless of party affiliation and by law and norms, they must remain neutral and impartial and not get involved in partisan politics.”