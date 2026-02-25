Gov’t bans students from roaming streets soliciting donations

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) yesterday announced it has banned students from soliciting donations in public places such as streets and beaches, especially while wearing school uniforms.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the ministry said it is concern about reports of students from Qur’anic memorisation centres and daaras wandering the streets and beaches soliciting donations.

- Advertisement -

“This violates child protection principles and puts students at risk of abuse, exploitation, and crime. The ban applies to all students, including those from daaras, madrassas, and conventional schools,” the ministry said.

The ministry reiterated that the practice does not only compromise the dignity of these children but also violate principles of child protection and their right to receive education in a safe and supportive environment and that such practices expose them to potential abuse and harm from criminal activities.

“Consequently, the ministry bans these actions especially when the students are in their school uniforms and reminds all stakeholders that no student, whether from daaras, madrassas or conventional schools, should be sent to public spaces to solicit donations of any kind,” the statement underlined.

- Advertisement -

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding all pupils and students from exploitation and urged parents, guardians, school authorities, and community leaders to fulfil their responsibilities in this matter.

“We also request that members of the public report any such incidents to the nearest regional education directorate, so that appropriate actions can be taken in collaboration with relevant authorities,” the release concluded.