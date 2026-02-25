Kanifing among 24 cities to win $1 million Bloomberg award

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Bloomberg Philanthropies in New York yesterday announced that Kanifing Municipal Council is among 24 city halls in 20 countries that will receive US$1 million as winners of its latest Mayors Challenge.

The competition, the sixth of its kind, is aimed to spur local government innovation that improves lives in cities around the world.

A statement released by the organisation explained that the 24 municipalities have proposed and tested the best breakthrough ideas to bolster essential services at scale – including cooling homes, reducing waste, lowering utility costs, expanding transit, increasing jobs, and more.

In addition to the US$1 million prize, the municipalities will receive operational support and additional funding for dedicated staff to bring their ideas to life.

“From South Bend to Surabaya, Boise to Barcelona, Cape Town to Cartagena, the 24 winners represent 20 countries and over 35 million residents. Selected from more than 630 applications, Bloomberg Philanthropies considered prototypes developed by 50 cities during the finalist phase, when each pressure-tested core hypotheses with residents. The 24 winning ideas were ultimately chosen for their novelty, potential impact, and strength of implementation plans.

“The most effective city halls are bold, creative, and proactive in solving problems and meeting residents’ needs – and we launched the Mayors Challenge to help more of them succeed,” said Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP, and three-term mayor of New York City.

“We look forward to supporting this year’s 24 winners as they bring their innovative projects to life – and to seeing their ideas spread to more cities around the world.”

The winners include Barcelona – Spain, Beira – Mozambique, Benin City – Nigeria, Cape Town – South Africa, and Fez – Morocco.

Reacting to the news, Kanifing mayor Talib Bensouda stated: “Our city will receive US$1 million, expert guidance, and additional funding for dedicated staff to bring our plan to tackle youth unemployment and waste management to life — reimagining the most fundamental services residents rely on and delivering results. With the capital and the capacity the program provides, we will form youth cooperatives to operate tricycle waste collection, reach the 60% of households trucks cannot access, and turn waste management into dignified jobs, while equipping youth with skills and pathways to upward mobility, and delivering cleaner neighborhoods, and stronger communities.”