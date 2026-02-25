53 arrested with cocaine, other drugs in 2 weeks

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) have arrested 53 individuals with drugs like cocaine, kush, cannabis, ecstasy, crystal meth and others.

Confirming this to The Standard, agency spokesman Chief Inspector Dawda Sanyang said among those arrested was 23-year-old Modou Njie, a private security guard and resident of Banjul who had on him eight pellets of suspected cocaine, 23 pieces of hashish, two small bags of suspected cannabis skunk and three pills of ecstasy.

CI Sanyang added: “Alieu Nyassi, a resident of New Yundum was also arrested on the 14th February with 70 parcels of suspected Cannabis sativa; 30-year-old Babucarr Jallow a resident of Jabang Estate was arrested on 13th February with 52 wraps of suspected kush; and 32-year-old Ebrima Jahumpa a resident of Kerr Sering and 30-year-old Abdou Gaye a resident of Salaji were arrested on 13th February with 297 pills of ecstasy.”

He said the suspects are being detained while further investigations into their respective matters continue.

“The management of DLEAG assures the public of the agency’s unwavering commitment to addressing the drug problem and therefore calls for continued public support, collaboration and participation in the crusade on drug abuse, and illicit drug trafficking in the country.”